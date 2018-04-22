Milind Soman and his girlfriend Ankita Konwar tied the knot in a traditional Maharashtrian wedding ceremony on Sunday, April 22 in Alibaug in Maharastra in the presence of family members and close friends. The newly-weds looked beautiful. Their happiness knew no limits as it is pretty evident from their wedding pictures.

Check out some photos and videos from their wedding, sangeet and haldi ceremony here:

Soman and Konwar culminated their 4-year long relationship in marriage. But Konwar was not the first girl he had fallen in love with. This may have been Soman's second official marriage but there have been many women who he dated in the past. Soman was earlier married to French actress Mylene Jampanoi in 2006. They got divorced in 2009.

Milind Soman and model Madhu Sapre dating during the 90's and back then, it grabbed a lot of attention in the industry. According to reports, they used to live together in Mumbai but it turned out to be a short-lived relationship. They parted ways in 1995.

After getting divorced, Soman got close to actress Shahana Goswami who was 21 years younger to him. Their relationship faced flak because of the age gap. But they split after four years of dating.

Later, Soman was rumored to be dating supermodel Dipannita Sharma who acted with the former in movies like 16 December and Jodi Breakers. According to reports, Soman and Sharma were said to be living together at a flat in Mumbai which was reportedly shared by Bipasha Basu as well.

Soman was also rumored to have dated actress Gul Panag back in 2005. They appeared together in a movie called Jurm. But he had rubbished those reports saying that the two had a professional relationship.