Miley Cyrus has always remained an open book, and it remains true to its words as the 28-year-old singer looks back to important chapters of her life in the recently released 'The Howard Stern Show'.

In a candid interview, Miley opened up about her new album, Plastic Hearts, and her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth, the pair who were together for over a decade.

During her candid conversation, Miley confirmed that the very first track of Plastic Hearts, "WTF Do I Know?" is indeed about her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. While talking about the lyrics of the song, the acclaimed singer said that sometimes you miss people more than the others, and sometimes, things get easier as time kind of heals all.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were together for a decade, and it indeed felt like a match made in heaven. Miley also revealed the shocking reason why she got married to Liam. As per the singer, she has never gotten married if they hadn't lost their Malibu home in the Woolsey fire in 2018.

"We were together since 16," Cyrus said. "Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged—I don't know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu—which if you listen to my voice pre-and post-fire, they're very different so that trauma really affected my voice," she says.

Miley then revealed that after their home burnt down, all she had was Liam, and added that "I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."

Miley Cyrus personal life:

Miley Cyrus admitted that it's been an exciting and challenging time to meet or date people, given the entire world is currently in ordeal due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But she revealed that they had found other ways to see people.

"I do a lot of FaceTime sex," she tells Howard Stern.

Miley Cyrus is an advocate of the LGBT community. Earlier this week, when Juno movie star Elliot Page came out as transgender, Miley had nothing but positive and inspiring words for him. Even after marriage to Liam in 2018, Miley went on the record to state she still identified as queer.