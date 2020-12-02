Juno and The Umbrella Academy star Ellen Page has announced that he is transgender, introducing himself as Elliot Page in social media posts.

Following his announcement, several LGBTQ supports, including Miley Cyrus, Hugh Jackman, James Gunn, and others, have come out in Elliot's support and praised him for talking about transgender people.

The Canadian-born actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, took to his social media handle to talk about his sexuality. The Juno movie star who now calls himself Elliot said he could not "begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self."

Elliot Page then writes that he "love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer."

Elliot Page took the opportunity and social media platform to talk about the discrimination trans people face worldwide. In his heartfelt social media post, Elliot further wrote that he is scared "of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'joke,' and of violence."

"To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture. The statistics are staggering."

Celebrity reactions on Elliot Page coming out as trans:

Wolverine movie star Hugh Jackman took to Twitter to show his support for Elliot Page. He writes that he fully supports the Juno movie actress and "[I] applaud your courage and authenticity."

Actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani writes, "I've been a fan of Elliot's for a very long time and am excited to see him continue his fantastic work in the years to come."

Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad movie director James Gunn also shared a similar emotion for the actor. James Gun writes, "Elliot, I love you, so much, I'm proud of you, and admire you. Please keep being a beacon of courage, compassion, and strength for all of us."

Acclaimed musician Miley Cyrus also shared a touching message to Inception movie star Elliot Page. Miley shared a string of hearts, writing: "Elliot rules!"

Elliot Page's wife, Emma Portner, also talked about her husband coming as transgender in a very emotional post. Emma penned that she is so proud of Elliot Page for coming out. She added that Trans, queer, and non-binary people are a gift to this world.