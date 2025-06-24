Middle East airspace closure throws Kerala airports into chaos, normalcy expected soon

The sudden closure of airspace over parts of the Middle East from late Monday evening triggered widespread chaos at Kerala's four major international airports on Tuesday, with hundreds of passengers stranded due to numerous flight cancellations.

Display boards at Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, Kozhikode and Kannur airports showed long lists of cancelled and delayed flights, leaving travellers in a state of uncertainty.

However, with reports emerging that the situation is beginning to normalise after the ceasefire between Israel and Iran was announced, many have heaved a sigh of relief as airlines began rescheduling affected journeys.

Home to over a quarter-million Keralites, various Middle Eastern countries rely heavily on air connectivity with Kerala.

Popular magician Gopinath Muthukad, who was at Doha airport on Monday night when the disruption occurred, shared his experience.

He said, "I was informed of the sudden closure after reaching the airport. Now I've been issued a boarding pass for Tuesday night. Things appear to be returning to normal in Qatar, and I've been told that, apart from some delays, flight operations should resume soon."

More than two dozen international flights from Kerala were cancelled from Monday night. A passenger heading to Saudi Arabia said he was offered an alternative route via Oman, which had not closed its airspace.

"I was told I could fly to Oman and take a connecting flight to Saudi Arabia. I'm now waiting for that option," he said.

Another passenger scheduled to fly to Qatar said, "My flight was cancelled, but I've been rebooked for Wednesday or later this week."

At Kochi airport, a group of stranded passengers said airline staff had advised them to keep checking their phones for updates.

"Some of us who live nearby have gone home, but many are still waiting here at the airport," they said.

The disruption has not only impacted international travellers but also affected domestic passengers. Several Middle East-bound flights also have domestic legs, and the cancellations have left many such passengers stranded across India.

Airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and several Gulf-based carriers, were among those that cancelled flights.

(With inputs from IANS)