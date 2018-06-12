As we all know EA's E3 conferences kicked off on June 9. After EA made some pretty intense announcements at the keynote, such as the launch date for Anthem (February 22), Unravel's sequel, a new trailer of Sea of Solitude and so on; it was Microsoft's turn and the tech giant did not disappoint us. It announced a number of new games. So, here is a list of everything that one needs to know about what happened at the Microsoft E3 conference.

Microsoft opened the conference with the announcement that a new Halo game is commencing and the name of it is Halo Infinite. The teaser revealed that Master Chief is returning in the game. However, the company didn't unveil many details about this upcoming title; such whether or not it will include a large-scale multiplayer mode.

Microsoft Xbox also released a new trailer for the Ori and the Will of the Wisps. The trailer features a new character, which seems to be a newborn owl. However, they did not confirm the official launch date yet but they did confirm that the game will hit the market in 2019.

FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has also been officially released at the Microsoft E3 2018 press conference as. The action RPG's trailer features a lot of swordplay, dual-wielding and much more. The trailer also shows a snippet, which could very well be the stealth gameplay of the game.

Bethesda's Todd Howard revealed the first look of Fallout 76 at the E3 2018 press conference of Microsoft. The first look of the gaming title confirms that the gameplay will be set in the backdrop of West Virginia.

At the press conference, they also announced The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit, developed by Dontnod Studios. The game now features a new male protagonist, Chris, a young boy.

Also showed a new gameplay of Metro Exodus. This game is slated to be released in 2019.

After that, the conference showed the trailers for Crackdown 3 and Kingdom Hearts 3.

Sea of Thieves' new trailer at the E3 conference revealed that not one but two expansions are coming to this pirate game.

Forza Horizon 4's new trailer proved the rumours of the game being set in Japan false; rather, as per the trailer, the game is set in Britain. The trailer video features a beautiful countryside and lovely cars. The game will be officially released on October 2 this year.

The executive president of gaming at Microsoft, Phil Spencer, stated at the conference announced that Microsoft is developing a new studio, The Initiative. He also informed that the firm has already acquired Undead Labs, Playground Games and Ninja Theory.

Following a lot of speculations and rumors; finally, it has been revealed at the Microsoft's conference that the upcoming PUBG map is, indeed, set against the backdrop of a snowy environment. Also, the new map will be released in winter 2018.

Next came the world premiere of The Division 2 at the conference. The trailer shows that the game is set in Washington DC. The backdrop of the gameplay appears like a tropical jungle.

Microsoft also announced a list of games for PC as well and they are Outer Wilds, After Party, Kingdom 2 Crowns, The Golf Club 2019, Fringe Wars, Below, Conqueror's Vlade, Waking, Raji an Ancient Epic, Super Meat Boy Forever, Planet Alpha, Islands of Nyne, Sable, Harold Halibut, Bomber Crew, Children of Morta, The Wind Road, Wargroove, Generation Zero, Dead Cells, and Ashen.

Good news for the fans of Shadow of the Tomb Raider. A new trailer of the game was launched at the Microsoft E3 2018 press conference. It features the premise of the game. It also informed us that if one pre-orders the title, it will give them 48 hours of early access. You can click here to pre-order.

Microsoft also gave us a new trailer for Session. It looks like the skateboarding gaming title has actually taken motivation from the Skate series. It includes a lot of style and tricks. Crea-ture Studios is developing the game and the title will be launched on Microsoft Windows and Xbox One.

Nero is back! Well, that's because Microsoft has also announced Devil May Cry 5 at the press conference. Nero, who had featured in Devil May Cry 4 is coming back to the game's next iteration.

Microsoft also announced a nice-looking indie gaming title, Tunic. The game features a small fox that goes on to big adventures.

Anime fans; brace yourselves! Jump Force came as a surprise at the said conference. The trailer of the gaming title shows Goku, who is turning Super Saiyan, Naruto, who's running across a skyscraper, and also Luffy, the character from One Piece. Jump Force is going to be another fighting game, just like the past Shonen Jump crossover games.

Famous American video game designer and comic book writer Chris Avellone announced Dying Light 2 at the stage of E3 Microsoft conference 2018. Avellone said that this game is the "first in its genre" to make sure that the gamers' choices go on to have an impact on the game's world.

The conference also witnessed an official trailer of Just Cause 4 and it has tornadoes.

Microsoft E3 conference 2018 also announced Gears Pop, which is a mobile Gears of War gaming title, which has Funko Pops and not normal gaming characters. Also, there are two more new games - Gears Tactics and Gears of War 5.

Then there was the release of a brand new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer. This is the first trailer of the title, which has been under development for years.

Microsoft had quite an eventful E3 conference, and announced 50 games. Yeah, you heard that right, 50! However, we didn't hear anything about Fable 4 at the conference.