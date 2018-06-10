E3 2018, one of the world's major tech shows, is all set to formally kick off on Tuesday, June 12 and more details will be revealed at press conferences before the event.

Some fans are now brimming over in excitement to see what's coming up, what's in the pipeline, and what to expect from gaming powerhouses, like Electronic Arts, Microsoft, Bethesda, Nintendo, and Ubisoft, among many others. It's E3 so we're talking about new trailers and teasers, bits and pieces of information from games that may be secretly in development, actual gameplay footages, and release dates.

Electronic Arts

EA had already shared a string of details about what's going to happen. Announcement dates are likely to come out for Madden NFL 19, NHL 19, FIFA 19, and NBA Live 19.

Anthem's release on February 21, 2019, and Battlefield 5's release on October 19, 2018, were both confirmed. But we don't know what surprises EA has up its sleeve, perhaps an expansion for Star Wars Battlefront 2?

Microsoft

Microsoft has teased that this year's event will be its "biggest E3 showing ever." While the company has been tight-lipped about what's going to go down on its show floor (other than the usual Mixer), confirmed Xbox games to make an appearance include Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Call of Duty Black: Ops 4, Destiny 2: Fall Update, The Division 2, Kingdom Heart 3, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

As for its hyped franchises Forza Horizon 4, Crackdown 3, Gears of War, and Halo 6, there should be more details coming out at the conference.

More Publishers, Developers

There's a lot to expect from other publishers and developers as well.

Bethesda's conference is expected to center around Fallout 76 and Rage 2, the biggest franchises of the company that has already been confirmed.

Square Enix is back on the E3 stage after three years. We might be able to see more of Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Kingdom Hearts 3, as well as that Avengers-based game we've been raving about.

More franchises are also expected to come off the Nintendo Switch console, including Smash Bros., Pokémon, and Fortnite.

Sony, as it had promised, will be showing more games at the E3 stage and these might include some PlayStation exclusives.

E3 2018 Press Conference Schedules

Saturday / June 9

Electronic Arts

Time: 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET / 7 PM BST

Watch EA's presscon live stream on YouTube or Twitch.

Sunday / June 10

Microsoft

Time: 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST

Watch Microsoft's presscon live stream on Mixer, YouTube or Twitch.

Bethesda

Time: 6:30 PM PT / 9:30 PM ET

Watch Bethesda's presscon live stream on YouTube and Twitch.

Devolver Digital

Time: 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET

Watch Devolver Digital's presscon live stream on YouTube and Twitch.

Monday / June 11

Square Enix

Time: 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST

Watch Square Enix's presscon live stream on YouTube and Twitch.

Ubisoft

Time: 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST

Watch Ubisoft's presscon live stream on YouTube and Twitch.

PC Gaming Show

Time: 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET / 11 PM BST

Watch PC Gaming Show's presscon live stream on YouTube and Twitch.

Sony

Time: 6 PM PT / 9 PM ET

Watch Sony's presscon live stream on YouTube and Twitch.

Tuesday / June 12

Nintendo

Time: 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET / 5 PM BST

Watch Nintendo's presscon live stream on YouTube and Twitch.

The E3 2018 event will take place from June 12-14 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California.