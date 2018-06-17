Indigenous smartphone maker Micromax has launched the company's a budget camera phone Canvas 2 Plus (2018) in India.

The new phone comes with a good set of hardware for the Rs 8,999 price it commands. The Canvas 2 Plus sports a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which offers widescreen cinematic viewing experience. On the back, it features sturdy polycarbonate shell with a fingerprint sensor.

Under-the-hood, Micromax Canvas 2 Plus (2018) houses a 1.3GHz quad-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for a whole day. If used conservatively, it can last another half day.

The highlight of the Canvas 2 Plus is its camera. It boasts feature-rich 13MP snapper with 80-degree Field-Of-View (FOV), 1.12µm sensor, time lapse, watermark support, full HD video capability and an 8MP front-shooter with Beauty Mode to enhance user facial features including skin tone, erase acne scar. Most importantly, it comes with face recognition scanner, which allows users to unlock the phone with the facial pattern in addition to the fingerprint sensor, thus offering two layered security to protect the phone.

Micromax Canvas 2 Plus (2018) price and availability:

The new phone comes in Matte black and Jet black colours for Rs 8,990 and is available across brick-and-mortar and online stores in India.

Micromax Canvas 2 Plus vs competition:

It will be up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi 5, recently released Redmi Y2, Moto G6 Play, Realme 1 and Honor 9 Lite, among others.

Key specifications of Micromax Canvas 2 Plus (2018):

Model Micromax Canvas Plus 2 (2018) Display 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) screen with 2.5D curved glass cover Display aspect ratio: 18:9

Brightness: 450 nits OS Android 7.0 Nougat Processor 1.3GHz quad-core CPU RAM 3GB Storage 32GB (expandable) Camera Main: 13MP rear sensor with LED flash, 1.12µm pixel size, 80-degree Field-over-View

Front: 8MP sensor with face unlock capability Battery 4,000mAh Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio Colours Matte Black/Jet Black Price Rs 8,999

