Love her or hate her, you just can't ignore her. That's Mia Khalifa for you! After leaving the porn industry, the former adult film star has been actively involved in philanthropic work.

Not only does she keep giving us a glimpse into the humanitarian work she does but also teases her fans with quirky posts every now and then. With 22.5 million followers and growing count, Mia might give many of the industry women a run for their money.

Whatever Mia posts have to be taken with a pinch of salt and some humour. So it didn't come as a shock when she decided to "dress like a hooker" in her own words.

Sharing a picture of herself, flaunting her envious figure, Mia wrote, "Yeah I'm not supposed to be here right now because I'm dressed like a hooker and none of you likes me, but I just wanted to say I'm not going anywhere." Giving us a glimpse into what her Christmas celebrations looked like, Mia shared a flirty picture with fiancé.

Posing with her fiancé in velvet pants, Khalifa wrote, "Best I could do this year was staring at the decor bins for 5 weeks until it was too late to actually decorate. Happy Fucking Christmas, everyone." And when it came to wishing everyone a happy new year, Mia was not far behind.

Flaunting her curves in a yellow bikini, Mia wrote, "Running to 2021 and the vaccine. But first I just want to thank everyone who has supported me on Only Fans since September. You guys have helped me donate over $160k to charities and organizations that mean the most to me, I'm so grateful for the platform and all the incredible, strong, determined women I've met through the internet because of it. You guys have taught me so much and helped me grow as a person in more ways than I can ever thank you for."

Well, we can't wait to see what's in store for us, next!