Mia Khalifa has brought in New Year with a lot of sass and style! The former adult film actress has shared several pictures and gave us a glimpse into how she ushered in the New Year. Mia's social media posts are known for being raunchy and quirky and with the latest posts, she gives ample dose of both. While Christmas was more about a show marathon for her, for new year's she treated fans with her mirror selfies.

Sharing a series of pictures and videos, Mia wrote, "Mirrors + a self timer are my content team." Mia showed off her abs and her derriere in the picures. And soon comments started pouring in. "Those abs tho!!!!!! ok, that it! I'm working out," wrote one user. "Werkin that mirror!!!" wrote another. "Hot hot hot!" wrote one more user.

Christmas post

For Christmas week, Mia was seen being on a series marathon. She shared several pictures and videos flaunting her assets as she lay on her couch. A fully decorated Christmas tree could be seen behind her. "The tree wasn't the only thing lit this Christmas!!," wrote one user. "You're so beautiful," wrote another. "Everything about this picture is lit," wrote a social media user.

Mia and Jhay dating?

After parting ways with Robert Sandberg, Mia is now reportedly dating, Jhay Cortez. Jhay is a famous Puerto Rican singer. Mia has shared several steamy pictures with Jhay and the two can be seen getting all out in the pictures. Mia ended marriage and divorced her husband in 2021 after being married for two years.