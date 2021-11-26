Mia Khalifa seems to have found love once again. The former porn star is now reportedly dating, Jhay Cortez. Jhay is a famous Puerto Rican singer. Mia has shared several steamy pictures with Jhay and the two can be seen getting all out in the pictures. Mia and Robert Sandberg got married in June 2019. Mia ended marriage and divorced her husband in 2021.

Mia - Robert end marriage

Mia took to social media to break the news. "We can confidently say that we gave everything to make our marriage work, but after almost a year of therapy and efforts we walked away knowing that we have a friend in the other, and that we really tried. We will always love and respect each other because we know that it was not an isolated event that caused our breakup, but rather the accumulation of fundamental, irresolvable differences that no one can blame on the other for," she wrote.

"We are closing this chapter with no regrets and both starting our own, separately but connected through incredible family, friends, and love for our dogs. This has been long overdue, but we're glad we took our time and gave it our all, and can walk away saying that we tried our absolute hardest," she had added.

Mia and Jhay

Jhay Cortez debuted at the great José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico in October this year. The two have not confirmed their relationship but the passionate kissing seems to have given it all away.