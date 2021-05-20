You may or may not agree with everything that Mia Khalifa has to say, but her captions definitely would put a smile on your face. The former adult star is quite popular on her Instagram and has close to 24 million followers. Mia never shies away from sharing her unfiltered truth on the platform and her captions always grab the headlines. Mia recently shared pictures of herself in a beautiful outfit and even called herself a "hot hulk".

"They made me look like a hot Hulk," Mia wrote while sharing the videos and pictures from a photoshoot. Mia recently appeared in Bella Poarch's latest single. Sharing a video of the song, Mia wrote, "BELLA TAKEOVER !!!!! So proud of you and this bop, @bellapoarch thank you so much for asking me to be a part of your debut MV! There's no one else I'd walk downtown LA in wet socks for Directed by @andrewdonoho"

Mia has also been quite actively raising her voice against the conflict in Israel – Palestine. She recently got a tattoo of Asia Ramazan - a Kurdish Women's Protective Unit member fighting to defend Syria against ISIS.

While sharing the picture of her new tattoo, Mia wrote, "Such an honor to have @jouseffdaniel draw this piece for me. Its meaning will inspire me every day. Asia Ramazan was a Kurdish Women's Protective Unit member fighting to defend Syria against ISIS. She died at 19 freeing the city of Manbij from Islamic extremists. Humbled that @jouseffdaniel considered me for the piece, and so thankful to @ivanatattooart for continuing the tradition of tattooing forces of change and hope on my body! Read up on Asia Ramazan Antar if you have a minute and need to feel inspired."