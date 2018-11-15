It looks like Tanushree Dutta's faith in Jesus has been broken after watching a priest praying for Rakhi Sawant's well-being and speedy recovery.

For the uninitiated, Rakhi, a couple of days ago, had suffered minor injuries after she was slammed hard by a female wrestler. The controversial actress had challenged for a match at a wrestling event organised by The Great Khali in Panchkula, Punjab. Post the incident, she was carried away to the hospital as she could not get up and complained of stomach and back pain.

According to Rakhi, it was an attack planned by her "enemies" and may include people like Tanushree Dutta, Honeypreet Insan and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

Rakhi, on her Instagram, had posted a few videos lying in her hospital room where a priest was seen praying to Jesus to help the actress recover from her injuries.

But it looks like, the situation didn't go down well with Tanushree who had started her spiritual journey in 2009 with a vision of Jesus Christ.

In a statement to the media, Tanushree questioned the priest of why they couldn't reprimand Rakhi for saying false things about her in the media like her sexual harassment encounters. Seeing Rakhi talking about Christian faith, has broken Tanushree's faith in Jesus.

She has now declared that she will never step a foot inside a church ever again until Rakhi confesses to her lies about her and apologises in public.

Read Tanushree Dutta's full statement here.

"Today my faith has been broken. My spiritual journey started in 2009 with a vision of Jesus Christ and henceforth I experienced different religions,yoga,meditation and Budd hism,scientology, Islam etc but I always held my faith in God through Jesus in the highest esteem,I never wanted to be a religious person but rather I had a spiritual bent of mind and hence whenever there was an opportunity to learn something new I took it.I believed God loved me and I believed Jesus loved me. Today I see a liar like Rakhi Sawant being prayed for by priests after her injury. Couldn't they also reprimand her for bearing false testimony?? Is this what they teach you in church?? To say horrible things about someone just because you don't agree to what they stand for..to attack people?? to speak shit about ppl for your own gains?? To lie blatantly?? I hear her talk about her Christian faith. And I along with the whole country heard her mouth vile,vicious,damming lies about me in full public display without any remorse or fear of God. She wanted to silence me from the #metoo while getting some mileage and providing laughworthy entertainment.She could not achieve my silence but she has achieved what I thought was unachievable..to break my faith in Jesus.I declare today that I will never step foot inside a church ever again untill Rakhi Sawant confesses to her lies about me and apologises in Public. You become what you worship and if Rakhi can lie through her teeth and profess being a believer in Christ then perhaps her Jesus must be a liar too!! I'm glad I didn't get baptised when I had a chance. It would be like marrying someone who allows liars,cheats and mudslingers,so called churchgoers to throw venom at you all the while telling you that he loves you. Jesus you have disappointed me..It's either Rakhi or me. Choose!! - Tanushree." "Jesus you have disappointed me. It's either Rakhi or me":#TanushreeDatta pic.twitter.com/4TQvUOirai — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) November 15, 2018

Rakhi has accused Tanushree of raping her multiple times 12 years ago. The controversial actress had also called her a lesbian and accused her lying about her sexual harassment encounter with Nana Patekar on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss in 2008.