Celebrity manager and KWAN Entertainment co-founder, Anirban Das Blah reportedly attempted suicide after being accused of sexual harassment by multiple women. However, many on social media felt that the act was done just to gain sympathy.

Anirban after being named in #MeToo movement reportedly has been brought down from his power in KWAN Entertainment. Apparently being depressed at losing his job and the sexual harassment allegations, he tried to kill himself by jumping off a bridge.

But his act of informing a popular media house about his plan a few hours before committing suicide left many to wonder if it was done for sympathy, and did not actually intend to die. Anirban sent a suicide note to the publication, mentioning details about his suicide plan, following which police rescued him from the bridge at midnight in Mumbai.

Although the police told media that he looked depressed and was in tears when they rescued him, people on social media have been expressing doubts at his intentions.

In the suicide note published in a leading daily, Anirban appears to be admitting his wrong doings saying that "one part of me turned into a monster".

"Without trying to justify any of my actions, I just want to say that I have tried to be the best person I can be. I didn't have the strength to cope with what happened to me as a child in a healthy way. I never was able to separate sex from power, to make it a part of love, and somewhere along the way one part of me turned into a monster. Maybe ... I am bipolar. Because I know how much love I have to give...But unfortunately the monster inside me keeps resurfacing...To anyone I may have hurt, I am sorry. This isn't revenge for you. This is justice," he said in the suicide note published in Mid-Day.

Howlarious!!! Ppl who want to commit suicide don’t do all this drama — Bhairavi Goswami (@bhairavigoswami) October 20, 2018

Why he only sent suicide note to TOI coz the company has stakes in #Kwan and this is all his stretegy to seek sympathy — Karan Ramani (@kkaranramani) October 20, 2018

Where there is a will, there is a way! ? I wonder who secretly tipped off the police about the 'impending' suicide? What a filmy drama where the police walks in to rescuethe poor soul just in time!!! In sab paitron se aap bach nahi payenge #AnirbanBlah — Prachi Narayan (@NarayanPrachi) October 20, 2018

Who tips off a newspaper before trying to kill himself?! This seems more like #perception management than a suicide attempt #AnirbanBlah #IHaveNoTearsForYou #MeToo #MeTooIndia — SonaliVelinkerKamat (@SonalisSociety) October 20, 2018

#MeTooIndiathe rapist @anirbanblah Marketing expert tried to play victim card sending a 'suicide note' to city paper including details of what clothes he was wearing



He should be hanged till death #MeTooIndia pic.twitter.com/kWpOlsrZ13 — Me too (moment) (@metoo_yes) October 20, 2018

@anirbanblah should rather be arrested for this suicide fraud he attempted... https://t.co/L92aI9h8TD — Anand (@an_a_nd) October 19, 2018

They shudve waited for him to jump and then rescued him. It wudve been more realistic this way, a perfect suicide attempt. Speed of his walking also must b noted. Now ppl r bound to treat it as a hoax. — Subodh Mohan Adarkar (@RottenOnly) October 20, 2018

Another controversial aspect of this episode relates to a note that has started doing the rounds on social media that suggests that Anirban has not been removed from his power.

A note on social media, claiming to be from one of the employees of KWAN Entertainment states that the declaration of he being ousted from the agency was made just to save image of the company, while in reality he is still in power. The note also states that the employees have been warned to stay quiet in this matter.

After Anirban Das Blah was outed as a sexual predator, the employees at KWAN are forced to keep quiet about the entire issue. All these stars are quiet as well. Here is a letter from a KWAN employee: pic.twitter.com/nYcjevLN1T — Ro? (@desijourno) October 18, 2018

This note also has been creating suspicion in the minds of people. IB Times could not verify the authenticity of the note.