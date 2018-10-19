Anirban Das Blah, the co-founder of KWAN Entertainment who was asked to step down from the celebrity management firm following several women levelled sexual harassment allegations, was rescued by the traffic police after he allegedly tried to commit suicide by jumping off from Vashi old bridge in Maharashtra on Friday. The incident took place at around 12.30 am.

The traffic police reached the spot after they got a tip-off about Anirban Das Blah alleged suicide attempt. The police managed to get a hold of him and made him get down when they found Blah climbing on the barricades of the bridge.

"We had information about an individual coming towards Vashi bridge to commit suicide. We couldn't take chance and we laid a trap there in dark," senior police inspector Gaikwad from Vashi traffic told The Hindu.

The official further added, "He was crying. He seemed very frustrated and depressed. We took him to the police chowky, offered him water and asked his problem to which he said that he was frustrated with the #Metoo allegations on him. He was depressed due to the defamation he and his family faced. He along with nine other partners had founded KWAN and after four girls alleged him of harrasment in #Metoo campaign, he was asked to resign."

"The traffic police handed him to us but we haven't charged him as he has not done any (suicidal) act. He told us that he had come for a walk at the bridge. After his family reached, we handed him over to them," senior police inspector Anil Deshmukh from Vashi police station said.

Anirban Das Blah was asked to step aside from his duties after claims of sexual harassment by four women in the ongoing MeToo movement in India. He was earlier associated with Mahesh Bhupathi and has handled some of the biggest Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.