Kwan Entertainment's founder and chief executive Anirban Das Blah has been asked to step aside from his duties after claims of sexual harassment by four women.

He was earlier associated with Mahesh Bhupathi and has handled some of the biggest Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor.

After the article in Mid-Day regarding sexual harassment claims, Kwan Entertainment has asked Blah to step aside from his duties, activities and responsibilities at the company and its sister concerns.

"In view of the article dated October 16th 2018 published in The Midday, we have asked Anirban Blah to forthwith step aside from his duties, activities and responsibilities at KWAN, its subsidiaries and affiliated with immediate effect," a statement said.

Read the full statement by Kwan Entertainment on Anirban Das Blah:

Earlier, Yash Raj Films (YRF) had sacked Ashish Patil, Vice President, Brand Partnerships and Talent Management, and Creative and Business Head. There were sexual harassment charges against Ashish Patil by a woman who has been asked to approach Srishti Agarwal, Presiding Officer, Internal Complaints Committee, to help her out in the matter.

Reports on Twitter claim that Anirban Das Blah has fled the country, but this is not confirmed.