Jim Friedman, a local resident in Bend, Oregon recently spotted a bright unidentified flying object (UFO) hovering in the night skies. Interestingly, two days later, one of Friedman's friend also witnessed a similar sighting in the sky, and it has made them believe that humans are not alone in the universe.

Friedman assures that the glowing UFO he spotted is neither a plane nor a planet. He also added that the object was almost 500 feet above the ground. After witnessing the eerie sighting, Friedman reported the incident to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), a non-profit organization based in the United States that is dedicated to studying alleged UFO sightings.

Friedman's friend Coty Alexander who also witnessed the sighting two days later revealed that alleged UFO stayed in the skies for more than two minutes before vanishing into thin air.

"I had my motorhome parked up here and stepped outside. I saw this bright light. I mean it was a brilliant bright light that was in the sky. And it just went out. Totally," said Coty Alexander, koin.com reports.

As the video captured by Coty Alexander went viral, popular extraterrestrial researcher Scott C Waring analyzed it and argued that this sighting could be irrefutable proof of alien existence. Waring also ruled out the possibilities of these objects being drone stating that the sighting happened in a forest area where drones are very rare to see.

"Drones are usually seen in city and monument areas. So, its unlikely its human RC toys. It is not Chinese lanterns because they glow yellow or orange and usually the candle at the bottom will burn out in just 3-5 minutes. They move slowly and only in the direction of the wind. All around this one is strange. Alien...yeah, I believe so. But why there, at that time, that moment? What were they doing? And should we be concerned with this sudden UFO activity?" wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Even though alien enthusiasts consider this sighting a proof of extraterrestrial existence, skeptics soon dismissed these claims stating that the object in the video might be either a star or a planet.

The report of this new UFO sighting came just a few days after an apparently diamond-shaped object with flashing lights was spotted in the skies of Burleson, Texas. In the video, the UFO can be seen hovering in the night skies, and its body emanated lights from well-defined corners.