An apparently diamond-shaped UFO with flashing lights spotted above Burleson, Texas, is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The video was originally uploaded on YouTube by a user named 'UFO Casebook', and gained popularity after it was shared by popular conspiracy theory channel 'UFOmania'.

In the video, strange glowing lights can be seen hovering in the night skies of Texas, and its body emanates lights from well-defined corners.

"Driving down I-35 westbound and Rendon Crowley Rd., next to Texas Health Huguley Hospital, I was on the phone with my girlfriend, driving ahead of me, and we both witness strange red/white flashing lights in the sky a little in the distance," wrote the eyewitness.

The video uploaded by UFOmania soon went viral on online spaces, and viewers started putting forward various theories explaining the weird sightings. Most of the people who watched the video argued that these flying objects which appear in the skies are actually alien spaceships from deep space.

Some of these alien enthusiasts even went a step ahead and argued that these extraterrestrials are now gearing up for an invasion.

"Been patiently waiting for concrete proof of space creatures (people). It's bound to happen and the world will instantly change, guaranteed," commented Jefferey Blagus, a YouTube user.

In the meantime, a section of other conspiracy theorists claimed that these strange UFOs might be actually secret military vehicles tested by the United States Air Force.

"It's probably clear indication when objects are seen with flashing lights it is not an extraterrestrial craft... Don't think they would need to signal lane changes... Most likely man-made craft," commented Lorena A, another YouTuber.

The new UFO was spotted just a few days after an apparently humanoid flying object was seen hovering in the skies of Canada in broad daylight. This video soon went viral, and people claimed this sighting an authentic proof of extraterrestrial existence.