Conspiracy theorists all across the world believe that UFO sightings are an authentic proof of alien existence. Adding heat to their views, Mavi777, a popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel has uploaded a video that shows a massive UFO hovering in the skies above the city of Tijuana, Mexico.

In the video, Mavi777 reveals that the video was originally sent to the channel by a man named Gerardo Choko Trompetas. In the video, a saucer-shaped object can be seen clearly hovering the skies in broad daylight, and interestingly, the shape of the UFO possessed striking similarities with flying objects we see in Hollywood movies.

Even though the object remained static throughout the video's run time, the object emanated lights from its apparently metallic body in regular intervals.

As the video uploaded by Mavi777 went viral, conspiracy theorists outlandishly confirmed that this object which appeared in Mexico could be actually an alien space ship from the deep space. Some of these conspiracy theorists even went a step ahead and assured that these extraterrestrials are now gearing up for an invasion.

After watching the bizarre clip, viewers of Mavi777 also put forward various theories to explain this creepy sighting.

"Aliens are Ancient Demons of the past. Ancient People used to worship them as "God's" in the Greek mythology, Hindu mythology and Norse mythology," commented John Connor, a YouTube user.

"Some kind of ducted fan drone maybe? Its got to be cops. That's a black project right there," commented Paul Maughan, another YouTuber.

However, critics were quick to dismiss the alien angle, and they argued that this is a manipulated clip to rack up views on the internet. As per these sceptics, it is hard to believe that only one person filmed this sighting when a large object appeared above a city in broad daylight.

This is not the first time that unidentified flying objects are being spotted in Mexico. A few months back, Secureteam10, another conspiracy theory channel uploaded a shocking clip that shows three flying saucers hovering above Baja California.