Any event with the who's who of the industry gathered together makes news. And the lucky one of manage to get turned not just into news, but even memes. While Priyanka Chopra was busy making news for her ravishing outfit at the Grammys 2020, Nick garnered attention for something entirely different.

No sooner did Nick perform that many netizens pointed at a food particle stuck in Nick Jonas' teeth. And soon began surfacing the zoomed-in pictures of the food, videos, memes and trolling. "I want to be the spinach in Nick Jonas' teeth", "Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn't tell him as pay back for breaking up the band years ago," were some of the comments left on his picture.

"Does anyone else see the piece of spinach in Nick Jonas tooth", "Is Nick Jonas on the #GRAMMYs stage with spinach or something in his teeth?!?", "Anyone else notice this piece of food stuck in Nick Jonas' tooth?! Like did no one check that?! #grammys", "Is it me, or did someone not tell Nick Jonas he had something stuck in his tooth? #grammys," wrote other people.

Nick's savage reply

While many people would have found it difficult to get over the embarrassing situation, Nick owned up to it like a boss. Mr Jonas had the perfect response to all the meme fest. "And at least you all know I eat my greens," he wrote on social media.

Priyanka's bold move

On the other hand, Priyanka has left the internet divided over her choice of attire at the gala event. While one section cannot stop raving about Priyanka's bold outfit and how she carried it with elan, another felt that the dress only made her look hot and not dignified.

Mrs Chopra Jonas was an absolute vision in a sleek and sequined, navel grazing, plunging neck-line Ralph & Russo gown. What accentuated her curves was the mermaid-style hem and tassels. Priyanka's sleek hairdo and smoky eyes did all the talking. Nick Jonas was also all about glamour in a gold coloured sharp suit.