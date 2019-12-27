Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated Christmas. The acclaimed Bollywood actress posted several pictures of herself with husband Nick. But what caught everyone's eye was Nick's adorable gift to Priyanka.

For Christmas, Nick Jonas gifted wife Priyanka Chopra an electric snowmobile, which Priyanka is referring to as her own batmobile (a reference from Batman movie). Nick Jonas wrapped the batmobile in a huge red-coloured wrapping bow.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share the adorable picture. She captioned: "Santa drove in on my batmobile!! My husband knows me so well! Thank you, baby. I love you! #christmas"

The snowmobile that Nick Jonas gifted to Priyanka Chopra is Ski-Doo. The variant starts from $14,000 and even goes up to $20,000, depending upon the model and features.

This is not the first time when Nick Jonas has gifted something of this magnitude to his wife. Back in March, The Jonas Brothers' released their comeback song, "Sucker". The music video featured Priyanka Chopra as well as Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. After the song trended #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Nick gave Priyanka a Maybach. The 2019 model of the Mercedes-Maybach starts at $169,595.

Priyanka announced the arrival of her new car on Twitter and Instagram by writing, "When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing... Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you, baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever.. @nickjonas."

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Hollywood projects:

After playing the lead role on Quantico, Priyanka Chopra will next star in two big projects, both of them are for Netflix. She is going to work in the movie adaptation of Aravind Adiga's satirical novel The White Tiger and Robert Rodriguez's superhero movie We Can Be Heroes.

In addition to this, Priyanka Chopra has also committed to star alongside Mindy Kaling in a comedy movie about an Indian-American wedding. Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra will play Osho disciple Ma Anand Sheela in her next big-budget movie. The movie is helmed by Oscar-winning director of Rain Man, Barry Levinson.