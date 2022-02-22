Bigg Boss 11's Mehjabi Siddiqui has quit showbiz. The former BB contestant has added that she would always wear hijab and pray to Allah. Mehjabi took to social media to break the news. In a long post, she has revealed that she was feeling restless for the last two years and wanted to do something that would give her some peace.

Mehjabi's revelation

Mehjabi has also revealed that she was following popular Bigg Boss 6 contestant Sana Khan, who quit the entertainment industry. She added that she decided to follow Sana's path and leave the world of showbiz and glamour. Mehjabi has done a couple of music albums post her stint on the show.

Sana Khan's post

Sana Khan had taken to social media to share the news of her leaving the industry in October 2020. "I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity and grant me perseverance in to," she had written.

Sana further wrote, "Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth. Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator."