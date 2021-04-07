It is not new for celebs to quit showbiz and follow a religious path. And the latest celeb to join the list is Roadies Revolution fame, Saqib Khan. Saqib, who has a massive fan following and popularity, broke the news on social media. The Kashmir-born actor has cited going astray as the reason behind the move. He also added that he had many projects in the pipeline but he feels God had other plans for him.

Saqib elaborates

"Asalamalikum Brothers & Sisters. Hope you all doing good. Today's post is regarding announcement as i am quitting the SHOWBIZZ. So i won't be doing any modelling and Acting in future. Aisa nahi hai ki kaam nahi tha mere paas or i gave up !! I had good projects in line. Bus Allah ki marzi nahi thi. Zarur kuch achaa aur behtar Allah ne soncha hoga mere liye. Insha Allah," Khan said. He further wrote about his struggles in Mumbai saying, "HE is the best Planner. As far as i have seen the struggle in Mumbai, it's very difficult to survive but i can proudly say that within short span of one year i achieved a good Fame and Fan following. But wo toh Duniya k lye aur Aakhirat (life after death) k lye toh kuch bhi nahi."

"In nutshell i was going Astray( gumrah) and was going against my tenants of Islam. I used to offer Namaz but something was lacking and that was Sukoon & my accountability towards Allah. So now I totally surrendering before Allah SWT. Wo Sukoon jiski mujhe talaash thi wo toh mere samnay tha, meri kitaab mai (our holy Book i.e, Quran)," he concluded with a picture of himself with the Holy book.

Other celebs who quit industry

Saqib is not the first celeb from the industry to quit showbiz. Earlier, Dangal girl, Zaira Wasim had shocked one and all with her decision to leave the industry forever. Wasim had said, "This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of 'imaan' (faith). While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my 'imaan', my relationship with my religion was threatened."

Bigg Boss fame Sana Khan also quit showbiz last year and soon tied-the-knot. "Therefore, I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my Showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator," Sana had said.