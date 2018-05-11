With about a week left for the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, all eyes are set on Meghan Markle's wedding dress. The palace has not revealed who has designed the soon-to-be royal's wedding outfit. But royal reporter Omid Scobie has revealed that the wedding dress is ready.

Taking to Twitter, the reporter's sources confirmed that the wedding dress is ready and hidden safely at the royal residence. However, Meghan's dress is yet to receive an important approval.

Scobie revealed Queen Elizabeth II is yet to see and give the dress her final nod. "Sources confirm that Meghan's wedding dress is finished and safely hidden at Windsor Castle until the big day. Just one person left to see it - the Queen. Meghan will privately show the gown to HM later this week (just like Kate did before she married William)," he wrote.

But with only eight days left to the wedding, Meghan is walking on thin ice. The bride-to-be's close friend Priyanka Chopra recently hinted that Meghan got emotional when she was picking out the wedding dress.

The Quantico actor, while speaking to host Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live last week, said that Meghan was teary-eyed when she found her wedding dress.

While not much is known about the wedding dress, Daily Mail reports that Prince Harry's fiancée has chosen designers Ralph & Russo to design her perfect gown. The designers are the same names behind the amazing $75,000 dress Meghan wore for the official engagement photos.

The outlet's sources reveal that the dress is "hand-stitched" and is "heavily beaded," with "hundreds of hours of manpower," and costs £100,000.

Sources also revealed to Entertainment Tonight that, like any bride-to-be, Meghan too was experiencing the "normal last-minute nerves" ahead of the big day. "Doria will be here to help Meghan relax in the last days before she becomes a [royal]," the source shared.

The insider added the Meghan's closest pal, Jessica Mulroney will arrive next week to "help Meghan out with last-minute touches ahead of her big day."