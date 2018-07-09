Ever since the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was announced, the former Suits actress and her family have been in the limelight. And the one person who arguably stood out the most is Meghan's nephew who grows weed. And the curiosity surrounding the young relative of the Duchess of Sussex and has now landed him a reality show.

25-year-old Tyler Dooley, who is a licensed marijuana farmer and the brain behind the 'Markle's Sparkle' strain of weed, is all set to star in his own reality show for MTV. According to Mirror, the show will document his daily life and will also star his mother, 53-year-old Tracy, Thomas, his 26-year-old brother, and Tyler's girlfriend Sandra Bazan.

The show is likely to shed some light on the lesser-known aspects of Meghan's life before becoming a royal. Tyler is the son of Meghan's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr, and lives in Oregon, US. However, he doesn't share a great rapport with his dad and the famous aunt.

Tyler believes that the reality show will act as a platform to expand his cannabis firm, Royally Grown. He even named a new strain of weed after the Duchess of Sussex called Markle's Sparkle. A clever PR move, yes. And it has now landed him a reality show which will offer viewers a peek into his cannabis farm and life.

Tyler is planning to release an array of hemp-based products—like oil, food, clothing brand, cosmetics, jewellery and skincare products—and truly believes that the show will be an added advantage for the expansion.

However, it would be interesting to know what will be Tyler's take on the Duchess of Sussex. Though cannabis is legal in parts of US, it is still a taboo in the UK. How will the show portray his aunt? What will be the royal family's reaction to the show? Will Meghan land in trouble again because of her family members?