When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were scheduled to make a trip to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, the Duchess of Sussex had hoped that she would wear a bejewelled tiara from the Royal Collection. But, a source has told the Mail that she was advised by Prince Charles from wearing one.

He had advised her that such ostentation is seen by Commonwealth countries as a reminiscent of the past era. "Meghan did not understand all of this because she was new to the role and so Prince Charles told her that it would not be appropriate," the source revealed to the Mail. Ever since the Queen has stopped travelling overseas, Prince Charles has taken a greater role in planning official foreign trips.

During the visit, both the Duchess' wore jewellery, though, Kate Middleton's large diamond headpiece was once owned by Princess Diana. It is not yet confirmed if Meghan Markle's diamond earrings were from the royal collection or not.

Since the average person in Fiji earns just pound 400, as was reported in the Express, Prince Charles thought that if Meghan had worn the tiara it would be very distasteful. "The Prince, having travelled to all these places many times over many years, is very well placed to give advice on such matters," a palace insider told the Mail.

It has been observed that Prince Charles and Meghan Markle share a very cordial relationship and are almost like friends since she got married to Harry last year. And as far as a tiara is concerned, Meghan has already been in dispute about it last summer at her wedding.

It was reported that the actress wanted to wear an emerald headpiece but her request was turned down when the origin of the piece could not be found. Meghan ended up wearing a piece from the royal private collection which was Queen Mary's diamond and platinum bandeau tiara.