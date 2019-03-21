Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently visited the New Zealand embassy in London to pay their respects to the victims of the Christchurch mosque shootings. There, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex laid a bouquet of flowers along with a message on the condolence book. The 37-year-old former Suits actress wrote, "Our deepest condolences. We are with you."

After analysing the handwriting, professional graphologists Tracey Trussell has derived that Meghan Markle deeply desires for perfection. "She has a perfectionist streak and desire for beauty and the nice things in life," said Tracey.

Tracey also revealed that Meghan Markle's handwriting shows that she self-disciplines to maintain the right-profile needed to keep up with the royal life. The graphologist further deciphered how Meghan Markle would not stop at anything until she is satisfied with her goal.

The Royals are expecting their first child between April and May. They have also been making preparations to move out of Kensington Palace and living in Frogmore Cottage. And that caused some upheaval about a potential separation in the royal family.

Reportedly, the Queen is concerned about the impact that this separation will leave on the royal household. As the royal family expert, Judy James claims, "I'm just wondering whether a lot of the symbolism won't actually be worrying the older royals."

"Those three quills —the one thing they don't like very much is being written about when it's somebody saying the wrong thing."

Palace officials have also been responsible for not making Meghan Markle a part of the inner circle. They are still continuing this and it is influencing her more to be independent of the royal family.