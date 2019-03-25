Being a member of the royal family is in itself a daunting task and if you are born into it then it's a whole different story altogether. The Royals are required to follow many traditions and not having a social media account is one of those traditions that all royal members are strictly required to follow.

And both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been known to break this protocol in the past. There have been rumours in the past that the Duchess briefly reactivated her Instagram account. And now royal biographer has revealed Prince Harry has also been known to flout the rules when it comes to social media accounts.

As reported by the Express, in her 2010 book William and Harry, Katie Nicholl revealed that Harry used a pseudonymous Facebook account to keep in touch with loved ones when he was deployed in Afghanistan in 2007. "Every week like everyone else he was allowed 30 minutes on a satellite phone," Nicholl said.

But Prince Harry used the Facebook account to send messages to his girlfriend at the time, Chelsy Davey. Nicholl said, "They managed to communicate intermittently on Facebook, on which Harry used the pseudonym 'Spike Wells'."

Spike is Prince Harry's nickname and under that false name, he wrote to Davey, "Lots of love to you, probably see you soon unfortunately for you, hehe! laters, ginge!" reports, Nicholl. The royal author further revealed that Harry survived Afghanistan by just thinking about his ex-girlfriend. Later, Harry was forced to leave the front line in February 2008 after a story leaked in the Australian press about his precise location.

It's believed that his Facebook profile was eventually deleted in 2012 after he was photographed partying in Las Vegas. Prince Harry and Chelsy Davey began dating in 2004 after meeting at school. Their relationship was on and off until the couple eventually split in 2011.

But, recently there has been much news about the Duchess and Duke's relationship going through a rough patch. Many experts have claimed that the rules and regulations of the royalty are getting the better of the Duchess. Even the royal family has expressed concerns about Meghan thinking that she might not make it as a Royal.