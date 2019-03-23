The royal has always aced their fashion game and just like her sister-in-law, almost everything that Meghan Markle wears causes frenzy among those who wants to copy her style. However, the designers she often wears aren't British – and some are saying that this decision of her not to wear clothes from the country she resides in could have a negative effect on the British economy.

Royal Fashion Expert Michael Talboys told Express UK that the Duchess of Sussex should consider promoting English designers, like other members of the royal family have, and criticised her for not using her power to do so.

"As we know Queen Victoria patronised all the weavers of silks in England and lacemakers," he said. "This is been perpetuated by all royals until our current new Duchess of Sussex who chooses to dress in clothes from America and also like her wedding dress from France, but she's also had other things from France."

"It would be nice to think that she might also think of English designers because she should as an English duchess really be patronizing English designers and promoting them," he added.

Meghan Markle has been wearing a lot of Carolina Herrera, Dior and Valentino throughout her pregnancy. Compare that to Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge is known for favouring British designers, including Alexnder McQueen, Jenny Packham, Reiss and LK Bennett.

And apparently, there is an effect called the "Meghan effect" and that is just as powerful as "Kate Effect," where several pieces she wears sell out, it leads to concern over how her promoting American designers hurts the British economy.

"The Meghan effect is this economic phenomenon similar to the Kate effect that we've seen with the Duchess of Cambridge where if she wears it, it turns to gold," co-editor of Meghan's Mirror Christine Ross said.

"Almost everything that she wears within probably £300 sells out," she added. "That is a pretty high price point when you think about it because it sells out almost every time."