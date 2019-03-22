Duchess Meghan Markle raised several eyes in February when she decided to go to the United States to have her baby shower. Fans from all around the world were excited for Meghan's baby shower except for one person — Queen Elizabeth II's former press spokesman, who has called Meghan's baby shower "a bit over the top." At the same time, Victoria Beckham is most likely to attend Meghan's second baby shower.

As per reports, Meghan Markle's baby shower happened in New York City at The Mark hotel. Somewhere around 15 people were invited to attend the grand event including Jessica Mulroney Abigail Spencer, Gayle King, and others. Everyone close to Meghan was pleased with the party except for Queen Elizabeth II's former spokesman Dickie Arbiter.

Dickie Arbiter recently told to Us Weekly that in a general context, a Baby shower is an American thing and they do not do that in the United Kingdom. Going to the United States for it was a bit expensive.

"Baby showers, it's very much an American thing," he said. "We don't do it here in the U.K. It was a bit over the top in terms of expense and the way she got there."

Dickie Arbiter went on to address the rumors circulating if the Duchess of Sussex was having a second shower in the UK. As per Arbiter since Meghan is an American, she does things the American way.

If you remember, there were several reports last week that stated that Meghan's sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, will host a second baby shower for Meghan. It was revealed that the Royals were indeed planning some private baby-centric event in the United Kingdom which Kate Middleton would host. It was expected that her friends and relatives were being invited though it was not sure whether it's a 'total' baby shower.

In addition to this, Meghan Markle's mother is most likely to attend the big day. As per a report by The Daily Mail, Doria is coming to the baby shower which will be a small gathering of five or six people. Besides this, there are speculations that Victoria Beckham would also attend Meghan's baby shower.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's child is due in late April or early May.