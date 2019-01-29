Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are one of the most loved couples of this generation. But it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be spending their first Valentine's Day as a married couple apart.

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Harry has an engagement of February 14 at Exercise Clockwork — which is the traditional name of the annual winter exercise and is "based in one of the world's most demanding environments 200 miles inside the Arctic Circle, which has trained over 16,000 Royal Marines and Royal Navy sailors and airmen since 1969."

Since Prince Harry is the Captain General of the Royal Marines, he will be spending his time at Exercise Clockwork meeting military personnel on the base. Prince Harry will also be checking out the different types of weather equipment and will spend his time talking to engineers and members of aircrew.

On Twitter, Kensington Palace gave more details on Prince Harry's Valentine's Day plans. As per the tweets, "The Duke of Sussex, Captain General @RoyalMarines, will visit Exercise Clockwork to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the operation in Bardufoss, Norway on Thursday 14th February."

The Duke of Sussex will meet military personnel living and training on the base, view some of the specialist outdoor severe weather equipment and training that is conducted at Clockwork and talk with expert aircrews and engineers. — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 28, 2019

At the same time, there is still some possibility that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will get to spend some time together on Valentine's Day together. As noted by Elle, Prince Harry could spend the morning in Bardufoss and will leave immediately to get back to London for the evening.

Apparently, this is not the first time when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn't get to spend time together due to their professional endeavors. On November 27, the couple celebrated the one-year anniversary of their engagement announcement but during that time, the Duke was in Zambia at the request of the Foreign Office.

It should be noted that both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have several opportunities to celebrate their love for each other. The couple's first child is due around late April. As Kensington Palace earlier tweeted, "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."