After Hansika Motwani, young south Indian actress Megha Akash has become the latest victim of online fraudsters. Her Instagram account has been hacked and renamed as Russian DJ Damla Ekmekçioglu.

Megha Akash is one of the most followed south Indian actresses on Instagram. She owns a verified account that boasts of 691,000 followers. Online fraudsters hacked her Instagram page and changed the details and display picture.

The Chal Mohan Ranga actress did not file a complaint against the hackers, but she went on to inform her followers on Twitter. Megha Akash tweeted on February 4, "Instagram hacked! Kindly please ignore all the messages and random things! My backend team working on it.. will retrieve it asap...Thank you."

The team of Megha Akash managed to get the Instagram account back in less than 24 hours, but they could not restore the old posts. The actress tweeted on Tuesday afternoon, "Hi..finally after a lot of struggle and hard work from my team have got access back to my Instagram. It was really scary to have my privacy invaded like this. But just happy it's all okay now. Thank you all for sticking by ❤."

Recently, Hansika Motwani became a victim of the hackers who allegedly leaked her private photos featuring the actress in a bikini on an anonymous Instagram account. Though her personal pictures were deleted later, they caused a lot of damage to her image as they went viral and created a lot of buzz on the social media.

Chennai girl Megha Akash had made her acting debut with Lie in 2017 and later acted in Nithiin's Chal Mohan Ranga (2018). She forayed into the Tamil film industry with recent releases like Rajinikanth's Petta and Simbu's Vantha Rajavathaan Varuven.

She is also set to enter Bollywood with Satellite Shankar. She also has three Tamil projects like Boomerang, Enai Noki Paayum Thota and Oru Pakka Kathai in her kitty.