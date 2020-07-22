Young southern actress Megha Akash has revealed that she was nervous to work with Salman Khan in his upcoming movie Radhe, but the Bollywood superstar made her feel comfortable.

Born and brought up in Chennai, Megha Akash made her acting debut with Nithiin's Telugu movie Lie in 2017. She forayed into Kollywood with Rajinikanth's Petta in 2019 and Bollywood with Sooraj Pancholi's Satellite Shankar. One of the assistants of director Prabhu Dheva saw her at an airport and suggested her name. Now the makers of Radhe brought her on board.

While Disha Patani plays the female lead opposite Salman Khan in Radhe, Megha Akash is seen in an important role. The actress, who declined to divulge any details about her role, said that she has a lot of action in the movie. "This is the first time I am doing a lot of action sequences. I even rehearsed a lot for my scenes," Deccan Chronicle quoted Megha as saying.

Talking about Salman Khan, Megha Akash revealed that she was initially nervous to shoot with him, but he made her feel comfortable. She said that he is a good listener. "He broke the ice. He's very approachable. What I observed in him is that he is a good listener and remembers everything," she told DC.

Megha Akash also revealed that Salman Khan gifted her one 'Being Human' tee-shirt the next day. When asked about her conversation with him, the actress said, "Our on-the-set conversations were about the action scenes in the film and his 'Being Human' charity."

Apart from Radhe, Megha Akash has three other projects in her kitty. She has wrapped up the shooting for Oru Pakka Kathai, which has been delayed for a long time. She is gearing up for the shooting of Manu Charitra (Telugu) and Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir (Tamil). She took a brave decision to resume shooting for four days for AL Vijay-directed Tamil anthology.

"Because there's always a fear factor, and you don't know through whom you can contact the virus and further spread it. As a precautionary measure, I had isolated myself for 10 days after shooting because I didn't want to trouble my grandparents at home. What I realised is that everyone else on the set could work wearing a mask, but actors can't do that. That's a very scary thought," Megha Akash explained.