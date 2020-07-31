The Bengaluru city has a new police chief with Kamal Pant replacing Bhaskar Rao, who held the post for one year.

Bhaskar Rao, IPS was replaced by his batchmate and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), State Intelligence, Kamal Pant with immediate effect. Both Rao and Pant belong to the 1990 batch of the Indian Police Service.

When Bhaskar Rao was made the City Commissioner of Police, Kamal Pant was appointed as ADGP intelligence at the same time as part of his previous stint.

International Business Times, India went through several reports that said IPS Pant is ranked higher than Bhaskar Rao in the civil list. And he also enjoys a reputation of high integrity in the state IPS circle.

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa appointed the high-profile Bhaskar Rao as the city police chief on August 2, 2019, a week after he assumed office on July 26, 2019, replacing Alok Kumar, who is ADGP (Law and Order).

ADGP B Dayananda (1994 batch) of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Economic Offences has been transferred as ADGP (Intelligence) in Bengaluru, replacing Kamal Pant.

Karnataka govt issues notification

The Karnataka government issued a notification, which says that Kamal Pant, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City vice Sri Bhaskar Rao IPS transferred.

The order also said, "B Dayananda, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department & Economic Offences, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence Bengaluru vice Sri Kamal Pant IPS transferred.