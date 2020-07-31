Commissioner of Police (Bengaluru) Bhaskar Rao, IPS was replaced by senior IPS officer Kamal Pant as the new City Police Commissioner. The incumbent Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, IPS will complete his one-year-tenure as the top cop on August 2.

Kamal Pant's predecessor Bhaskar Rao has been transferred and posted until further orders as ADGP (Internal Security Division).

During his stint as the city police commissioner, Rao had been acknowledged by many for imposing the lockdown quite effectively in the Bengaluru city. Rao is also very active on social media, he is connected to people through Twitter and use it to communicate with citizens.

"Three officers are in the fray for the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner's post. Besides Pant, who is the senior most, the names of ADG, Fire & Emergency Services Sunil Agarwal (1991) and ADG, Recruitment & Training Amrit Paul (1995) are doing the rounds. Paul was promoted as ADGP in January-end, and is the junior-most among the other contenders," the source added.

The Karnataka government issued a notification, which says that Kamal Pant, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City vice Sri Bhaskar Rao IPS transferred.

Here's is the official order:

The order also said, "B Dayananda, IPS, Additional Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department & Economic Offences, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as Additional Director General of Police, Intelligence Bengaluru vice Sri Kamal Pant IPS transferred.