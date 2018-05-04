We bow down to you, Ryan Reynolds, Céline Dion and Deadpool 2!

Jaws were officially dropped when Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds shared a spectacular video featuring comic book character Deadpool dancing to the song called Ashes, sung by Céline Dion. The video was shot to promote the upcoming summer release Deadpool 2.

The song featured shots from Deadpool 2 movie shuffling with Dion setting the stage on fire with her powerful voice. However, there comes a moment in the video, which has blown Deadpool fans away, when the X-Men character takes on the stage with the My heart will go on singer and steals the show with his brilliant moves.

While it was left for fans to assume whether or not it was Reynolds under the Deadpool suit, the actor took to Instagram to reveal who was the dancer underneath the anti-hero costume is Marshall.

Sharing a picture from the video shoot, Reynolds clarified that it was not him but Marshall under the cover.

He captioned the picture, "Ever wonder, "How does Ryan Reynolds dance so beautifully? Did he have 8 bones surgically removed from his body in order to move as if a graceful swan had sex with Fred Astaire?" The answer may surprise you. Yes. I did have 8 bones removed from my body. But the dancing was all @yanismarshall. This man is not just a dancer... he's an elite athlete, hero, and all around hilarious person. Follow him on Instagram. Put him in movies. Throw confetti at his feet when you see him. He is a gift to this weary world."

A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on May 3, 2018 at 10:23pm PDT

Marshall is a YouTube sensation who is renowned for dancing on heels. The 28-year-old dancer has 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

He found a place in the finals of Britain's Got Talent along with colleagues Arnaud and Mehdi, Rappler notes, and gained a huge fan following despite not winning the title. The contemporary dancer was 19 years old when he began thinking of doing something different with his dance skills. His need to experiment led him to putting on a pair of heels and now, the world cannot get enough of his unique style of dancing.

While the dancer has got heads turning with the Deadpool 2 song, the choreographer is already working with Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo on a secret venture. The actress shared a picture with him on her Instagram account to inform fans.

You can check out his famous videos here:

Yanis Marshall performing to a Beyoncé medley:

Yanis Marshall's heel choreography of 7/11:

Yanis Marshall's Britain's Got Talent performance:

Deadpool 2 song Ashes:

Deadpool 2 releases on May 18.