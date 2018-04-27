This just happened: Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds came together for an epic video. Now, what's so special about that? Well, the Wolverine actor was himself while Reynolds was dressed as the Deadpool in the video.

The two X-Men actors came together to create a special birthday video. Jackman is seen talking to the camera and explaining how busy he has been with some "stuff" when the Aussie actor is interrupted by Deadpool, played by Ryan Reynolds.

While Jackman is wishing an unknown person in the video, Reynolds is seen reclining on a bed singing, "There will be sun tomorrow." He goes on to sing, "Who let the dogs out," before the video ends.

The short video was first shared by Jackman on his Instagram and Facebook handles and was later shared by Reynolds on his Instagram account.

Jackman shared the video with the caption: "When you're trying to record a heartfelt birthday message ... but are interrupted by the least greatest showman," tagging Reynolds in it.

As soon as the video was shared, fans went crazy speculating that the duo was coming together for Deadpool 2. The film is scheduled to release next month.

Check out the video here: