Deadpool 2's new trailer released last week

The new trailer featured few new mutants, Cable and of course Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool.

In the promo, the X-Men character takes a dig at several people including Thanos, DC Universe and Marvel's Kevin Feige

Deadpool 2 releases on May 18

Deadpool 2 debuted its second international trailer last week and boy, it was a laugh riot from the word go. It comes as no shock that the Ryan Reynolds-starrer movie will take a dig at several Marvel characters, especially Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War, considering the character is played by Cable actor Josh Brolin.

But the new trailer got some jaws dropping when Reynolds' X-Men character was seen taking a hilarious dig at the DC Universe. However, not many might have noticed that the trailer took a dig at a particular Marvel head.

In the trailer, a pizza box featuring a pizza chain called Feige's Famous Pizza was evidently a dig at the Marvel chief. While fans enjoyed the reference, what was Kevin Feige's reaction to it?

Speaking to Collider during the Avengers: Infinity War premiere, he said, "I thought it was very funny."

"I think that's one of the great things about Deadpool, both in the comics and what Ryan has done with him in the movies, is you can break the fourth wall. They mention DC in the new trailer! They can get away with that, and it's great. That was the only way to have done it, from the comics in the movies, and it's great that they did. Versus earlier incarnations of Deadpool in earlier X-Men movies," he told the publication.

In the past, Brolin confirmed that there have been quite a few digs aimed at the Mad Titan. He said that the writers have penned down some dialogues aimed at the Avengers: Infinity War villain.

Fans will have to wait until Deadpool 2 releases on May 18 to see who the other characters (we are expecting a few Logan references) will face Deadpool's witty nature.

Deadpool 2 trailer: