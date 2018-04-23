Avatar director James Cameron slammed Avengers just in time for the world premiere of Avengers: Infinity War. The filmmaker told IndieWire that he hoped that people would get tired of superhero movies, starting from Avengers. The director explained why he felt that its high-time the obsession should die down.

"I'm hoping we'll start getting 'Avenger' fatigue here pretty soon. Not that I don't love the movies. It's just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It's like, oy!" he told the publication.

While this caused an uproar online, Marvel head Kevin Fiege handle the criticism like a pro. Instead of lamenting over his negative remarks, he chose to look at the silver linings.

Speaking to Vulture magazine, Fiege pointed out the part where Cameron said that it wasn't like he doesn't "love the movies. It's just, come on, guys" and shared, "Uh, he loves the movies! That's awesome! Wow, James Cameron loves our movies! That's exciting."

Master, teach us how to handle criticism like you!

Fiege has an exciting week ahead of him. Avengers: Infinity War hits the theaters this weekend and everything that Marvel has been building up for ten years now. The epic movie will bring together almost all Marvel Cinematic Universe's superheroes to fight against Thanos.

Infinity War's box office opening is predicted to break and make several new records. The film is expected to open to a jaw-dropping $235 million domestically. Several trade analysts have their bets placed that Infinity War's opening weekend box office collection could surpass the record $248 million set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

Avengers: Infinity War has been directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. The star cast includes Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Don Cheadle, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hiddleston and Josh Brolin.