Deadpool 2 final trailer arrived on the day the X-Men movie's tickets are out for sale. The trailer features Ryan Reynolds warning everyone to watch out for Cable, taking a dig at Thanos, DC Universe and making a plan to save the team from Cable.

The new trailer formally introduces a few X-Men characters -- Bedlam, Shatterstar, and Domino. "F**k it, its show time," goes Deadpool teasing some jaw-dropping action sequences. The new trailer gives fans a better look at the action sequences in the movie. The promo also teases some stunning action sequences David Leitch has shot featuring Domino.

Watch Deadpool 2 final trailer here:

The new trailer was shared by Reynolds on his Instagram and Twitter handles announcing that it is the final trailer of the movie. "Please enjoy the thoughtful, layered construction of Deadpool's Interconnected Cinematic Kaleidoscope," he captioned the clip on Instagram.

Deadpool 2's new trailer comes just in time for the release of Avengers: Infinity War and the Thanos dig is sure going to make fans go gaga. In an interview, Cable star Josh Brolin, who also plays Thanos in Infinity War, confirmed that there are a few dialogues that the Deadpool team has written taking a dig at the Mad Titan.

Talking to Entertainment Weekly, the actor said, "I can't imagine there's not going to be any. [Laughs] I'll put it that way. I'm up here right now in snowy Vancouver doing reshoots for Deadpool. Given that it's a satire of all superhero movies, especially Marvel movies, how can you not?"

Fans will have to wait until May 18 to see what the other references in the movie are.

Deadpool 2 stars Reynolds as the X-Men character and includes Zazie Beetz, Morena Baccarin, TJ Miller, Stefan Kapicic, Brianna Hildebrand, Leslie Uggams and Karan Soni. The film is written by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Reynolds. It has been directed by David Leitch.