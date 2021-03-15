Meesha Shafi loses sexual misconduct case against Ali Zafar, faces three years in prison

Pakistani singer Meesha Shafi, who had accused singer Ali Zafar of sexual misconduct, has been given three years jail term. The punishment was awarded to her after Ali Zafar won the defamation case against the actress.

Meesha was one of the first persons in Pakistan to join the #metoo movement and open the hidden skeletons from the closet. Zafar, on the other hand, always denied and called the allegations false.

Meesha Shafi's statement

"I have been subjected, on more than one occasion, to sexual harassment of a physical nature at the hands of a colleague from my industry: Ali Zafar.

These incidences did not happen when I was young, or just entering the industry. This happened to me even though I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind! This happened to me as a mother of two children," the singer had said.

Not just Meesha, eight other women had also come out and accused Ali Zafar of sexual misconduct. Meesha had also filed Rs 2 billion lawsuit against the singer. She was seeking Rs 1 billion for the loss of goodwill and reputation and Rs 1 billion for 'mental torture and agony'. The court had earlier dismissed her case.

Ali Zafar's statement

"I categorically deny all claims of harassment lodged against me by Ms Shafi. I intend to take this through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegations here, contesting personal vendettas on social media and in turn disrespecting the movement, my family, the industry and my fans. Ultimately I am a strong believer that the truth, always prevails," Zafar had said.

Ali Zafar has worked in several Bollywood films. His role in Dear Zindagi, Mere Brother ki Dulhan, Kill Dil, Chashme Baddoor were widely appreciated.