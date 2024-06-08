Media baron Ramoji Rao passed away here on Saturday. He was 88.

The Chairman of Eenadu Group of Companies breathed his last at a private hospital where he was admitted on June 5 due to breathing problems.

According to family sources, he passed away at 4.50 a.m.

Ramoji Rao was the founder of the largest circulated Telugu daily 'Eenadu', 'ETV' group of channels and Ramoji Film City.

His body was shifted to his residence in Ramoji Film City.

Born on November 16, 1936, in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, he launched the Telugu daily Eenadu from Visakhapatnam on August 10, 1974. In a short span of time, it became a leading daily.

The news of Ramoji Rao's death shocked the media and entertainment industries and politicians alike. Condolences poured in from a cross-section of society.

The Telangana government has decided to conduct the last rites of Ramoji Rao with state honours.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the Eenadu Group Chairman's death and directed officials to make arrangements for his cremation with state honours.

Revanth Reddy described Ramoji Rao's death as an irreparable loss to Telugu journalism and media industry. He said that Ramoji Rao gave credibility to Telugu journalism and values to the industry.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, expressed his shock and profound grief over the passing away of Ramoji Rao.

Naidu said that Ramoji Rao, who was born into an ordinary family, achieved extraordinary achievements. He recalled his services to both the Telugu states and the country. He termed the death of Ramoji Rao a loss not just to Telugu people but to the entire nation.

Recalling his association with Ramoji Rao of four decades, the TDP chief said that Ramoji Rao had carved a niche for himself in the media domain with his courage to fight for truth and uncompromising values.

"He is an inspiration to me in fighting problems. Sri Ramoji's suggestions and advice were always valued in providing good policies to people," Naidu posted on X.

Former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu, megastar Chiranjeevi and leaders of various political parties and film personalities condoled the death of Ramoji Rao.

(With inputs from IANS)