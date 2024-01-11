Telangana CM Hosts Dinner For Consulate Representatives Of 13 Countries

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy hosted dinner for the consulate representatives of 13 countries at Qutub Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad.

Consulate representatives of the US, Iran, Turkey, UAE, the UK, Japan, Thailand, Germany, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Australia, France and Finland attended the dinner.

It was the first such event hosted by the new Congress government after coming to power last month. It was aimed at fostering international collaboration.

Revanth Reddy explained to the consulate representatives the state government's most important considerations. He told them that the government is committed to the welfare and upliftment of all sections under Abhaya Hastam. Transparency and equality are being given top priority in the government by taking the aspirations of freedom fighters Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and inspiration from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government is making efforts to promote Telangana as the best welfare state in the country by implementing six guarantees. The government will also give equal priority to development and is committed to the welfare of the youth and industrial growth.

CM Revanth Reddy appealed to the respective countries to come forward to invest in Telangana by exploring the opportunities extended by the government. The government will maintain cordial relations with all countries, the CM said and appealed to the countries to make appropriate suggestions for the industrial development of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Ministers Damodara Raja Narasimha, Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, Jayesh Ranjan, Hyderabad Regional Passport Officer Snehaja and other officials participated in the programme.

