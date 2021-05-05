Every year, the fourth of May marks a day of celebration mainly among fans who grew up watching and reading Star Wars. May the fourth has come to be known as the Star Wars day, to celebrate George Lucas' immensely successful science-fiction franchise. Star Wars went on to create a storm worldwide.

One of the reasons for the selection of the fourth of May as Star Wars day has a clever origin too. The day borrows its name from a pun that had originated from the Star Wars franchise's popular line, "May the force be with you," which phonetically reached a place where force and fourth were used in the same context.

Initially, the day had been developed for an informal celebration where fans dressed up as their favourite characters. Eventually, the celebration became a global event. May the fourth also has a historical connection with the first lady Prime Minister of the UK.

London Evening News, on May 4, 1979, had congratulated the first democratically elected lady Prime Minister of the country, with the headline, 'May the fourth be with you, Maggie. Congratulations.' The former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher later got a biopic of her own titled, 'The Iron Lady' where her role had been portrayed by Meryl Streep.

Incidentally, former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher won her first elections in the United Kingdoms almost exactly two years after the release of Star Wars. The film had retroactively titled Star Wars Episode IV-A New Hope hit the screens when the film had released in the country.

It's been two years since the pandemic that has forced Star War fans to perform their fandom virtually. Take a look at their posts and memes.

