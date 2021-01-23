The verified Twitter account of Star Wars has issued a statement of support for Krystina Arielle, the host of Star Wars: The High Republic Show.

She was recently subjected to online trolling and harassment, The tweet said, "Our Star Wars community is one of hope and inclusivity. We do not stand for bullying and racism. We support Krystina Arielle."

Krystina Arielle was recently announced as the new host of The High Republic Show, which is an upcoming bi-monthly web series that will feature deep dives with creators of Lucasfilm's Star: Wars: The HIgh Republic managing the project.

Our Star Wars community is one of hope and inclusivity. We do not stand for bullying and racism. We support @KrystinaArielle. — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2021

Shortly after the announcement, various old tweets which were made by her became viral again. She directly spoke about racism and called out 'white people' directly for it.

After the announcement, various tweets made by Arielle where she condemned racism in the United States and offered her personal thoughts and experiences regarding the issue were dug up and circulated. These tweets were misrepresented as Arielle calling all white people racist, leading to online harassment.

I find it super fucking annoying when white people dismiss micro aggressive behavior with “there are real racism problems.” Oh, the ones you deny when they make you uncomfortable?You don’t really care about those either so just, I don’t know, hush. — Krystina Arielle ? (@KrystinaArielle) July 28, 2020

And I was in such a good mood.

White People: You do not get to absolve people of racism. You do not get to point out their “Growth” when they say black lives matter after treating us as if we don’t. You don’t get to accept apologies on our behalf. That shouldn’t need to be said — Krystina Arielle ? (@KrystinaArielle) June 5, 2020

Hi. @krystinaarielle rules. She’s a wonderful addition to the Star Wars family and I’m excited for her to be bringing us updates on all the very good High Republic news. Go say hi and give her a warm welcome today, would you? ♥️ — Anthony Carboni (@acarboni) January 22, 2021

There are few as bright, badass, and altogether wonderful as @KrystinaArielle, and anyone who tries to step into her ring better know we’re right there beside her. — Matthew Mercer (@matthewmercer) January 22, 2021

Matthew Mercer who had been one of the vociferous supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement said, "There are few as bright, badass and altogether wonderful as Krystina Arielle, and anyone who tries to step into her ring better know we're right there beside her."