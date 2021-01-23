Elephant set ablaze with lit tyre by resort staff in Tamil Nadu, dies | Watch Close
The verified Twitter account of Star Wars has issued a statement of support for Krystina Arielle, the host of Star Wars: The High Republic Show.

She was recently subjected to online trolling and harassment, The tweet said, "Our Star Wars community is one of hope and inclusivity. We do not stand for bullying and racism. We support Krystina Arielle."

Krystina Arielle

Krystina Arielle was recently announced as the new host of The High Republic Show, which is an upcoming bi-monthly web series that will feature deep dives with creators of Lucasfilm's Star: Wars: The HIgh Republic managing the project. 

Shortly after the announcement, various old tweets which were made by her became viral again. She directly spoke about racism and called out 'white people' directly for it. 

After the announcement, various tweets made by Arielle where she condemned racism in the United States and offered her personal thoughts and experiences regarding the issue were dug up and circulated. These tweets were misrepresented as Arielle calling all white people racist, leading to online harassment.

Matthew Mercer who had been one of the vociferous supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement said, "There are few as bright, badass and altogether wonderful as Krystina Arielle, and anyone who tries to step into her ring better know we're right there beside her."

