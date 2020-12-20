Disney+ The Mandalorian came out as a winner for all the Star Wars fans when it premiered late last year. The Mandalorian TV show gave us a lead character who has similarities with the leads of Skywalker Saga, but they turned out to be more powerful.

The show finally introduced us to Baby Yoda (whose real name is Grogu). Now, as The Mandalorian season 2 finale just aired, the original Luke Skywalker, Mark Hamill, has a couple of words to say on the show's shocking appearance at the end.

The Mandalorian season 2 spoilers ahead:

The last chapter of The Mandalorian season 2, titled "The Rescue," shows how an Imperial shuttle is disabled by Slave I, and The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Cara Dune (Gina Carano) board and capture Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi). Following these events, they enlist the help of Bo-Katan and Koska Reeves. Bo-Katan makes a deal that they will get Gideon's cruiser and the Darksaber in return.

The group then uses the Imperial shuttle to get close enough to crash land on Gideon's cruiser, with Fett (Temuera Morrison) pretending to attack them in Slave I. The Dark Troopers fly back onto the ship and attack. However, before they could react, we see Jedi Luke Skywalker finally coming and easily defeating all the Dark Troopers.

In the end, we see how The Mandalorian gives Grogu permission to go with Skywalker and R2-D2 to complete his training.

In the post-credit, we see Fett and Fennec go to the Jabba's Palace on Tatooine, where Fett kills Bib Fortuna and takes the throne.

Mark Hamill's reaction to The Mandalorian end:

As mentioned above, the final scenes of The Mandalorian season 2 showed The Child, aka Baby Yoda or Grogu joined Luke Skywalker (a CGI'ed version of Mark Hamill) and R2-D2 to train as per Jedi's norm.

"The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle," Mark Hamill tweeted on Saturday. "A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere!"

It should be noted here that Mark Hamill made a secret came on the fifth episode of the series, where he lent his voice to a droid bartender in Tatooine cantina.

The Mandalorian season 3 is currently in development.