The Mandalorian season 2 is finally getting started with Robert Rodriguez as director for Disney+'s Star Wars TV series. The Spy Kid filmmaker tweeted a photo of himself with "the biggest star in the universe." "I am truly humbled to say I now have had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe," Rodriguez wrote in the tweet.

Even though the entire entertainment world is on hiatus over Coronavirus, the production of The Mandalorian season 2 has already wrapped. The sophomore season is scheduled for release in October 2020. In addition to this, back in April, it was announced that the pre-production of The Mandalorian season 3 had already begun.

The Mandalorian season 2 will feature Pedro Pascal in the lead role, Gina Carano, Emily Swallow, Julia Jones, and others. They will be joined by new faces like Rosario Dawson and Michael Biehn.

The Mandalorian season 1:

The Mandalorian, also known as Star Wars: The Mandalorian, is a space Western TV series created by Jon Favreau. The show is set five years after the events of Return of the Jedi and 25 years prior to the events of The Force Awakens. The show follows the title character, the Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his exploits beyond the reaches of the New Republic.

Following is the official synopsis of The Mandalorian season 1:

"After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series depicts a lone bounty hunter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic."

The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal in the lead role along with Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Omid Abtahi, Taika Waititi (IG-11's voice), and others.

The Mandalorian season 1 received rave reviews from the critics and the fans alike. Back in 2019, it was speculated if the series is successful then there are chances that we might get to see the same characters featuring in future Star Wars movies. Jon Favreau said back then that there's definitely the opportunity to explore the characters beyond what has been presented in the show.