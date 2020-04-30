James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in a very early stage of pre-production and the production might be delayed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic outbreak. There are several rumors swirling around the casting of the movie — a most recent one hints that Star Wars' Harrison Ford might be starring in his very first Marvel movie.

As per a recent report from WeGotThisCovered, Harrison Ford is reportedly wanted for the role of the antagonist in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As of now, it is unclear exactly which role he is being approached to but as per the alleged source, there are chances that he might star as High Evolutionary.

In Marvel Comics, High Evolutionary was born as Edgar Wyndham — a student of genetic biology. During his early years, he attempted to evolve the rates in his mother's London basement. He would later develop a serum that would help to evolve his pet Dalmation Dempsey into a humanoid life form with the intelligence of a chimpanzee.

High Evolutionary subsequently appeared in the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series where he and his insectoid creations have captured Rocket Raccoon, Groot, and Captain Marvel to experiment on and gain access to the sarcophagus artifact on Thanos' asteroid.

Such a character seems perfect to be played by Harrison Ford — an actor who has played some amazing roles in his career.

As of now, this is not confirmed but it would seriously be amazing to see Ford playing a major role in some Marvel movie. This would open up doors for his appearances in future MCU movies.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 production update:

Guardians played a very important role in defeating Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. The entire gang is supposed to return in 2021 and as per the earlier reports, this time the movie will start by Star-Lord and Thor's journey to find Gamora.

The production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has been delayed for several reasons. At first, the delay was caused after James Gunn was fired by Disney.

James Gunn recently stated that the filming of Suicide Squad is finished and he is working on the movie's editing. That being said, the pre-production of Guardians 3 has not yet begun yet. Due to the ongoing COVID-19, there are chances the Marvel will push back the dates again as the studios' main focus is to release the Black Widow movie.