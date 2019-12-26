The Batman and Tenet movie star Robert Pattinson was rumored to star in Marvel's forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Director James Gunn has now finally addressed those rumors and put everyone at ease.

There were several speculations from the last couple of days that Robert Pattinson, who is set to star as Bruce Wayne in DCEU's The Batman movie, is reportedly going to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The rumor further contended that Pattinson will start his Marvel journey by starring in Chris Pratt starrer Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn, who is also shooting DC Comics' The Suicide Squad, has now dismissed all such speculations surrounding Robert Pattinson's association with his upcoming MCU movie.

James Gunn addressed the rumor on Instagram after one follower commented to a post with a question, "There are rumors floating around that you wanted Robert Pattinson for a role in GotG but he eventually declined. Is it true?"

For this, James Gunn simply stated:

"No, it's not definitely not."

So, it looks like Twilight movie star and Kristen Stewart's former boyfriend is going to stick with DC Comics for the time being and all the reports of him starring in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are nothing but mere speculations by the fans.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 production update:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie was supposed to release before Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home but after James Gunn was fired over decade-old tweets, the production of the movie was stopped by Disney and Marvel Studios.

After James Gunn was hired again by the studios, the production of the movie was supposed to begin this year only but Gunn recently talked about the movie's production detail.

While James Gunn already has a script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, he revealed that filming of the movie won't start for some time. On Instagram, he replied, "Won't start filming for a year or so."

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature most of the cast from the previous two movies and as per Avengers: Endgame movie's end, Guardians 3 will follow the story of how Chris Pratt's Star-Lord will go out in the unknown space in search for Gamora. There are speculations that Chris Hemsworth will also reprise his role as Thor in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie.