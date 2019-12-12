Kristen Stewart has once again turned several heads after she attended a preview of her upcoming movie Seberg wearing a pastel skirt suit with no bra underneath. Kristen's recently released pictures show her going braless under a pink-coloured blazer.

Kristen Stewart's upcoming political thriller movie Seberg recently had a special preview in Los Angeles. The Twilight movie star attended the event in one of her best style displays to date. The 29-year-old Kristen Stewart amazed everyone as she went braless underneath a tailored pink blazer, with a big necklace that covered most of her front area, revealing the side of her assets.

The Personal Shopper movie star's blazer featured a glittering silver lining that exposed her toned abs. She complimented her look by sporting massive jewellery down her front. You can see Kristen Stewart's pictures here.

This is not for the first time that Kristen Stewart has decided to go braless in a public event. Back in May, Kristen went braless in a sheer blouse at Chanel show in South Korea.

In those stunning pictures, Kristen Stewart was seen sporting a sheer blouse and thigh-high boots. She had tucked her top into her black hot pants, revealing a plunging neck with several necklaces.

Kristen Stewart's upcoming project

Kristen Stewart recently starred as Sabina Wilson in Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels. The movie received mixed reviews from the critics and failed to achieve the predicted box-office mark. However, it has not hampered Kristen's dedication towards more challenging roles.

Kristen Stewart's fans will see her playing the titular role in Benedict Andrews' upcoming movie, Seberg. The movie will feature the life of Hollywood actress Jean Seberg and how she became a target of the FBI's surveillance program due to her alleged associations with Hakim Jamal (Anthony Mackie). The movie is scheduled to release on December 13.

In 2020, Kristen Stewart is going to star as Norah Price in William Eubank's upcoming science-fiction thriller movie Underwater. The TJ Miller-starrer will follow the story of a crew of several researchers who came on the land after an earthquake.

Kristen Stewart's Underwater is slated to release in the first week of January 2020.