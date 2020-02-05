The Mandalorian made a special place in our hearts with his adventures but more so for his adorable charge, Baby Yoda. And it looks like fans won't have to wait too long for season 2 of the hit show.

Reportedly, on the latest financial earnings call for The Walt Disney Company this week, CEO Bob Iger confirmed that season 2 of the live-action Star Wars series will premiere on Disney+ sometime this October and teased further spin-offs might be in the show's future.

According to Iger, the future of the Star Wars franchise lies in the development of multiple TV series as he reaffirmed Lucasfilm will take a "hiatus" from theatrical Star Wars releases. Iger mentioned the "Rogue One prequel" is on the way and that Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan Kenobi series is still on the docket. As for The Mandalorian, he said there's "more coming" after season 2 with the "possibility of infusing it with new characters" and having those characters spin off in "their own directions."

The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ in November and began the adventures of a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter, known now by Dyn Jarren, as he fights to protect "the child," a 50-something-years-young baby Force-sensitive creature that seems to be of the same race as Jedi Master Yoda. Show creator Jon Favreau had recently teased the return of a creature first glimpsed in Return of the Jedi, the green pig-like Gamorrean, which served as guards of Jabba's palace.

The Mandalorian has arguably breathed fresh life into the ailing Star Wars franchise which is still not performing up to expectations, if the box office of The Rise of Skywalker is anything to go by. Disney seems to be investing a lot into its Disney+ streaming service as the company recently debuted teasers for its Marvel shows Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. Starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, the former will reportedly be released in August. The latter, bringing back Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, will premiere in December. But that's not all, everyone's favourite trickster Loki has seemingly been resurrected yet again as Marvel teased Loki during the Super Bowl.